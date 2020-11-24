Xiaomi was, outside of Google, one of the first few adopters of Android 11. The smartphone company rolled out MIUI 12 based on the new operating system for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to begin with, which brought considerable UI improvements to the smartphone series in China. After a long wait now, users of Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and the Redmi K30 5G are beginning to receive the official Android 11 update with MIUI 12 now.

Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for the global variant of the Mi 10 was a long time due – right after the OS update was launched for the Chinese version of the phone. Now finally, the stable Android 11 update is rolling out for the handset globally with MIUI 12. The update weighs a little heavy at 2.8GB and it’s rolling out with the October 2020 security patch.

There has been no mention of the update making home to the Redmi K30 5G before. This is for the first time that the handset owners will be receiving a stable Android 11 update. For now, the 5G enabled Redmi K30 is exclusive to China and the update will only be available for the users in the country.

It’s definitely heartening for Xiaomi fans that the company is steadily making the latest Android update available for its portfolio of devices. Interestingly though, there are still many handsets in Xiaomi’s repertoire which await the Android 11 update.