Android 11 Beta released a few days back, initially it was exclusive to Pixel and Google Nexus devices only. After about a week, the next-generation Android version was also available for OnePlus 8 series and other phones. Now, Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro are also eligible for the Android 11 Beta 1 build in vanilla flavor as these devices don’t have the Xiaomi MIUI skin overlay. The revelation was made on the official website, which confirms the new release for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices.

It has to be kept in mind that this beta release is designed for developers and testers. It should only be installed on the device if it is not your daily driver, since, there can be some bugs and errors. Users should proceed at their own discretion, as is with all beta OS updates.

The Mi 10 and 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 can be downloaded from Xiaomi’s website and the user needs to back-up the data on the device. It can only be installed via a Windows PC and you’ll need a Mi Flash Tool to do the task. After installing the Mi Flash Tool, you’ll need Android Debug Bridge (ADB) and Fastboot tools as well.

To begin the process – reboot Mi 10 phone by pressing the power and volume button simultaneously which takes the device into Download mode. Then connect it to the Windows PC and extract the Android 11 Beta 1 file. Now run the Mi Flash Tool and open the location of the extracted file on the device. After pressing the Run button, build will be flashed and the phone will now reboot with the Android 11 Beta 1.