There is no confirmation on this one but the first phone to use Samsung’s upgraded ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor may not be from the South Korean tech giant. Just like last year, a Xiaomi flaship phone may implement the camera sensor first. This is no surprise since the Chinese OEM is usually first when it comes to using new tech and components from other companies. Samsung and Xiaomi have been joining forces to work on some technologies and improvements. Last year, we remember the pair’s efforts to develop a more powerful imaging sensor.

The Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM2 sensor is said to be found on a Xiaomi phone with 108MP resolution. It’s just an updated version of the Bright HM1 sensor based on the brand’s Nonacell technology. The sensor may be able to combine nine 0.8-micrometer to come up with bigger 2.4-micrometer pixels. Doing so results in better absorption of light.

It’s something to look forward to but don’t expect it on the Galaxy Note 20. The series’ design may have been finalized earlier so the new ISOCELL sensor didn’t make the cut. That or they prefer other OEMs to test the product first.

There is no stopping Samsung from hitting more megapixels. There’s that 150MP lens idea on the Galaxy S21 next year. The Samsung 150MP Nonacell sensor is already said to be in the works.

Apart from Samsung and Xiaomi, other Chinese OEMs like Vivo and OPPO can also use the ISOCELL Bright HM2 on their upcoming phones. We’ll see which brand will follow Xiaomi. It can be assumed the Samsung Galaxy S21 series due next year will use this sensor.