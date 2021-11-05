Xiaomi has regained its crown in the Chinese mobile market after years of being number two. Huawei has dropped out of the race, no thanks to the challenges it’s been facing in the United States. We doubt Huawei will make a comeback anytime soon. Even it’s old sub-brand, Honor, is having a hard time. But enough of Huawei or Honor, it’s Xiaomi’s time to shine. And with its latest announcement, we believe the company will be able to attract more consumers.

A new technology that will improve heat dissipation has just been introduced. The Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool Technology was actually inspired by the technology and cooling solutions utilized in the aerospace industry. What it does is use a capillary effect to draw the liquid cooling agent to the source of the heat. It then vaporizes and disperses the heat going to an area that is much cooler. The end goal is for the agent to condensed and captured via closed, unidirectional looped channel.

Most OEMs these days take advantage of vapor chambers. It’s a conventional solution that works but the new Loop LiquidCool Technology by Xiaomi offers twice the cooling power. It is now known as the most efficient cooling solution.

The technology will be implemented on Xiaomi products scheduled for release during the second half of the 2022. This Loop LiquidCool Technology is described as a a self-sustaining system. It has an annular heat pipe system that already consists of an evaporator, condenser, refill chamber, and gas and liquid pipes.

When the phone is working and is in high workload, the refrigerant evaporates to gas which then is diffused to the condenser. The gas becomes liquid once more and is then absorbed by the tiny fibers in the refill chamber.

Making the heat dissipation more effective is the one-way circulation. This allows high-efficiency especially with a Tesla valve structure. As described, the latter allows “liquid to pass through the evaporator while blocking gases from moving in the incorrect direction”.

To test, a Xiaomi MIX 4 was equipped with the new Loop LiquidCool Technology solution. The result is impressive as the device remained below 47.7°C even if at 60fps max video of a 30-minute Genshin Impact gameplay. Compared with the previous version, the processor was even 8.6°C lower.