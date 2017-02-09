Xiaomi may no longer be the King of the Chinese mobile market but it continues to release smartphones that we know people will love. We’re not going to discuss Hugo Barra’s leaving the company as we’re more interested now in this Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Special Edition. Yes, this could be the Redmi Note 4X variant that passed through TENAA last month. Then again, that one was only set in silver.

This special edition Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X can be the perfect gift for your geek loved one this Valentine’s Day. Device comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP CMOS camera, and a 4100 mAh battery. You can choose from the Gold, Green, Pink, Grey, and Black variants.

But who is Hatsune Miku? She is said to be the first Japanese VOCALOID–the first Sound from the Future. Crypton Future Media released her almost ten years ago in August 2007 as part of the Character Vocal Series. She is actually the first member. True blue geeks may now her as she’s also known as a ‘hub’ or a global icon.

Hatsune Miku is a her…err, an it. We don’t want to be confused but the character is 16 years old, is 158cm tall, and weighs 42kgs. Her genre range goes from pop to rock, house, techno, dance, or cross over.

SOURCE: MIUI