Xiaomi is working on new Android phones. That’s something we don’t need to mention but the upcoming devices will both run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The two flagships will arrive with pop-up selfie shooters like a number of smartphones already available in the market. The Chinese OEM may not be on top of the market but it’s certainly one of the big movers, launching phones, smart devices, and lifestyle products to several markets. Mi, as is it is fondly called, is ready to deliver more devices that will improve our every day, digital lives.

The next Xiaomi flagships may follow the likes of Vivo V15 Pro and OPPO Reno when it comes to the pop-up selfie camera setup. The design isn’t exactly new because a handful of other OEMs have already implemented such. Xiaomi has earlier used a slider design on the Mi Mix 3. The pop-up selfie camera design will be next.

Yesterday, we shared with you the special Avengers edition of Redmi Note 7 phones teased on video. There’s the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Note 7 Pro features a pop-up selfie camera plus a bezel-less screen.

Another post on Weibo proves the pop-up front-facing camera on a Xiaomi phone. CEO Lei Jun is seen checking a mystery Xiaomi Redmi device. It could be one of the two Xiaomi phones codenamed “raphael” and “davinci” as shared on XDA.

Both the davinci and raphael phones may show off a pop-up camera setup. The selfie camera will appear and retract. No information on how many megapixels or how many rear cameras there will be but we’re looking at a 48MP camera sensor to be included. The on-screen fingerprint scanner can also be expected.

The pop-up selfie camera is slowly becoming a trend. It allows an almost bezel-less screen so we’ll see if and when the design will become an industry standard.