Xiaomi hasn’t implemented the under-screen camera technology yet but it looks like it will introduce the feature on the next smartphones. Back in January, we noted Xiaomi wouldn’t be using under-screen cameras yet. The goal of OEMs is to achieve a full-screen display. That’s the reason why there are pop-up cameras, notch, and punch-holes. Hiding the selfie cameras will definitely help and that is something that may be fully achieved with an under-display shooter. But then again the technology isn’t that perfect yet although some brands like OPPO and Nokia are closer to making it work.

The company is working on the under-screen camera tech. A patent has been filed recently, showing the possibility of a transparent screen area. The transparent display means the lens can shine through.

Like Oppo, Xiaomi has already presented a prototype design. We won’t be surprised if the Chinese OEM announces a new phone with the said under-display shooter. This means no more notch nor punch-hole. Definitely, no more pop-up cameras too.

The technology may not be perfect yet. Image quality may still be low because there is a possibility that not enough light may get in through the screen. There may be an improvement in recent months but we’ll have to see about that.

The most probable launch of a Xiaomi phone with an under-screen camera will be 2021. A related design patent has been filed last year with the China Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and was approved only last month. It’s also now on the WIPO Global Design database.

Check out the renders below graphic designer Jermaine Smit. These are only renders based on the patent discovered. We see narrow screen edges. It looks more like a Mi 9 than the Mi 10. It comes with a triple rear camera system in a vertical orientation with a flash, side buttons for power and volume, and a USB-C and two speakers at the bottom.

Could the Xiaomi Mi 11 come with an under-screen camera? That is a possibility. We’re just hoping the technology will be better and more advanced than what we’re imagining today.