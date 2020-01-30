Xiaomi is one of the more prolific mobile OEMs we know. It’s no longer the no. 1 mobile company in China as Huawei now has that honor. There is no stopping Xiaomi from getting busy. It’s actually more popular now as a lifestyle brand, having introduced a number of smart devices and products for the home and other activities and industries. Xiaomi has a number of sub-brands but it’s slowly letting them go like what it did with Poco.

Xiaomi is expected to roll out the Mi 10 flagship smartphone on the same day as Samsung’s Unpacked event. It seems not to care that it may be competing with the South Korean tech giant. We’re also anticipating for it because it will come with premium specs and features.

The phone is said to have a quad-rear camera setup including a 108MP shooter. There is a black strip at the back similar to the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone. Other possible features include a 6.57-inch Super AMOLED screen, 8GB or 12GB RAM, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB to 512GB onboard storage, 4500mAh battery with different wattage and form of charging (10W reverse wireless/40W wired fast/30W wireless fast).

Xiaomi is believed to be working on full-screen displays but interestingly, it may not use under-screen/under-display cameras, at least, not yet. There are other solutions to achieve a full-screen display like a notch, pop-up cameras, or punch-holes. They all hide the selfie cameras.

The next solution would be an under-screen camera but Xiaomi may not use it yet because of the high pixel density of current display and low light transmittance. A higher-res display blocks light so image quality isn’t good.

More studies and developments are being conducted and hopefully, a high PPI can accommodate light transmittance soon. We’re crossing our fingers this problem will have a solution soon so an under-display shooter will finally be used.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is already “testing under-the-display front camera in Nokia 9.2 PureView”. Now, this battle should be interesting. Let’s wait and see.