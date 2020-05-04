Following the MIUI 12 announcement in China last week, Xiaomi is all set to make the Android 10 skin available for Mi and Redmi smartphones globally. The MIUI 12 is slated to bring a host of new features and improvements to almost 28 devices. After a beta of the UI was rolled out for a handful of devices in China, Xiaomi’s EU team, based on the Chinese MIUI 12 beta builds, has officially released the global beta for users around the world.

This announcement is especially important since the Xiaomi software release in China is not meant for the other part of the world. This is because MIUI 12 in China only supports Mandarin and English. It comes with Chinese bloatware and lacks support for Google apps, which makes the software worthless for other markets.

With this new beta release by Xiaomi EU, here is a chance for Chinese OEM’s users to experience the new UI out of China. The team has translated the strings to supports more languages. Google apps are added and users can now enjoy the features of the new user interface. Interestingly, the team has also unlocked a bunch of features otherwise restricted by Xiaomi in MIUI.

MIUI 12 brings super live wallpapers, new animations, improved Dark Mode, new interface, enhanced privacy and health features to name a few. As informed, the MIUI 12 beta is released for 28 Xiaomi Mi and Redmi smartphones. This is a chart (pictured above) released by Xiaomi EU showing all the smartphones supported. The chart features the phone’s Android versions and also informs whether rollback protection is enabled.