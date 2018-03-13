Before the year 2017 ended, we heard the idea the next-gen Xiaomi Mi 7 flagship would run on Snapdragon 845. It’s a premium processor from Qualcomm and is considered as one of the most powerful to date. The new Mi phone is from one of the Chinese OEM’s many flagship series. It’s a Mi alright but it doesn’t compare to the Mi Mix line, at least, that’s what we think. But then again, the new Mi 7 is said to be powered by some 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 processor as per Geekbench.

Aside from the Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi is also announcing the Mi 7. Like the new Mi Mix, the Mi 7 will run on Snapdragon 845. On Geekbench, a Xiaomi Dipper was sighted and is believed to the Mi 7. Nothing is certain yet but we know Xiaomi has been using constellations for codenames. Previously, there was the Capricorn, Gemini, Natrium, and the Sagit for the Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, and the Mi 6.

According to this Xiaomi Dipper listing, the next Xiaomi phone will be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo. Benchmark results show 2449 in single-core and 8309 in multi-core test. Now that’s powerful and we won’t be surprised because Qualcomm and Xiaomi are said to have worked together to optimize the performance of the chipset.

VIA: GizmoChina