Just last week, something that appears to be a Redmi Note 5 was spotted on TENAA. It was expected to be announced soon and this week, the Chinese OEM has just been unveiled in India. We’re assuming the Redmi Note 5 is different from these two new ones–the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite. These two models may look similar but they are also different in some ways.

The Redmi Y1 and the Y1 Lite are more selfie-centric. These phones will be ready in India soon for the younger generation. The selfie camera has 16MP megapixels and an LED selfie light. The Redmi Y1 comes equipped with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage while the Redmi Y1 Lite will only have 16GB storage and 2GB RAM. The latter is cheaper at Rs. 6,999 ($108) while the standard variant costs Rs. 8,999 ($139) and Rs. 10,999 ($170). You can avail of these two from Amazon India and Mi.com starting the 8th of November. Retail stores will also sell them soon.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 also comes equipped with Beautify 3.0 feature, dual-SIM support, 5.5-inch HD screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass, octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 13MP camera with PDAF, dual-LED flash, 4G LTE, and a 3080mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite has almost the same specs but it runs 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor instead. The phones also have an IR blaster and are powered by Android 7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9 beta.

Apart from these two Xiaomi Redmi phones, the company also announced some information about the upcoming MIUI 9 Global ROM. The update will roll out soon for the Mi Max 2, Mi MIX 2, and the Redmi Note 4 anytime this month. Main advantages of the new MIUI include seamless transfer sans the Internet, three major style notifications, Split Screen, Smart Photo Editing tool, new Mi Video App, IRCTC Card, Indian Calendar with subscription cards, and some stickers you can add to photos.

SOURCE: MIUI