Back in April, Xiaomi launched the Black Shark. It’s another gaming phone that has been rumored since February, coming with a large 8GB of RAM and an 18:9 display. The Chinese OEM has started a sub-brand to work on a Razer Phone rival. Before the official launch, we saw leaked videos and images. And then a few months later, we learned it would be revealed globally soon. We were officially introduced to the Black Shark 2 last month. And today, Xiaomi has decided to release the Black Shark phone in Europe this coming November 16. There’s only one caveat–this is the original model, not the new HELO model.

The Black Shark 2 is not quite ready. It’s been announced but what will roll out in Europe is the first version. At this point, we have no idea how soon the 2nd-gen Helo model will be out.

Xiaomi’s Black Shark gaming phone will be up for purchase in dozens of countries in the region: the United Kingdom (UK), Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

To review, the Black Shark phone comes equipped with the following: 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB or 8GB RAM, USB-C, and a 4000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

Sign-up on Black Shark’s official website to start dominating. Sales will begin on November 16.

SOURCE: Black Shark