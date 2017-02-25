The Amazon Fire Phone was a pretty robust phone for its time, if we talk about the hardware. But then Amazon had to put Fire OS on it, and that is where most people fell out of love for the phone. Amazon’s FireOS was restrictive to the maximum limit of the term, and very little could be done save install a custom ROM – and even then some of the features won’t even work. If what this XDA member claims to have done is true, then he may breathe life to an otherwise robust device.

The Amazon Fire Phone had pretty good hardware, especially for when it came out. It had a 4.7-inch HD (720p) screen powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset, supported by 2GB RAM and as much as 64GB internal storage. The bad part of the deal was that it was locked to Amazon’s Fire OS, and the company won’t even let you unlock the bootloader. Right now, the only way you get to do what you want is to go through hoops to flash a custom ROM, and the sideload Google Play Services so you can have access to apps.

XDA user papitaki has posted a couple of ROMs for the Amazon Fire Phone, and then posted on his thread that he has unlocked the Fire Phone’s bootloader. If true, this would open the device to more custom ROM support, and better use of the hardware all around. As of time of writing, the XDA member still has to post proof of the unlocked bootloader.

Some people are rightly skeptical of what papitaki has claimed to have done, given that a lot of other developers have tried to do the same thing and ended up with bricked phones. Still, we can wait if the evidence of the unlock turns up. If it does, it is good news for all Amazon Fire Phone owners.

SOURCE: Reddit