Numbers for Q4 2017 were just posted by the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. The result? Shipment declined by 6.3%–from 430.7 million units down to 403.5 million units. Usually, the fourth quarter of each year is high because of the holiday season but it didn’t happen. Worldwide smartphone market saw only a shipment of 1.472 billion units. From the 1.473 billion units shipped the previous year, that is a decline of one percent. That is very minimal but a decline is not good news.

We’re guessing not many people around the world wanted to upgrade to a new model. This is somehow true because software updates may make you not want to buy a new phone. Sometimes, they are enough compared to buying a new device every time a new model is launched. Even in the US and China, the mobile markets saw a decline during Q4.

IDC named the Top 5 Smartphone Companies in Q4 2017 namely Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO.

Samsung was overtaken by Apple in the top position. Samsung is still number one though in the Android game while Huawei kept it’s No. 3 ranking. The total shipment also declined but sales outside China went up.

From No. 4, OPPO went to 5th Place. Meanwhile, Xiaomi saw an improvement from 3.3% to 7% shared during the quarter as a result of the OEM focusing on Russia, India, and other non-Chine markets.

SOURCE: IDC