It’s the holiday season. This usually means shopping for most people but believe it or not, there are those who may be content with just what they have. On the topic of mobile phones, it may be difficult to not upgrade to a newer model every time a new technology comes out but oftentimes, a simple software update will suffice.

No need to buy a new phone. It should be your new goal this coming new year. So should we reduce, reuse, recycle? Not quite. Just simply make do with what you have. Reduce waste by updating your sofware instead. Apparently, there are many people now only considering updates instead of getting a new device. This is according to industry analysts who are saying there are people who don’t see any reason to upgrade that’s why they carry 4- to 5-year old phones.

Jackdaw Research’s founder and chief analyst Jan Dawson said, “Consumers are paying full price for new cellphones, so they are treating cellphones like computer purchases and keeping them longer.” This is somewhat true because we know a lot of people who don’t see the need to buy new devices every time. Most features and services are being added to the platform or software anyway.

The two-year cycle is usually common but there are people who can be content with a four-year old phone as long as software updates are regular.

VIA: NYPost