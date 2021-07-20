Social distancing is still very much encouraged. Remote schooling and work will still go on until the pandemic is over. While we have no idea when that will happen, we can expect plenty of apps to be updated or introduced. One of the most used messaging apps these days is WhatsApp. It connects millions of people around the world not just with its chat features but also with group calls. The feature has just been updated not only when it comes to security and privacy.

Aside from end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp improves on group calls by letting you join a group call easily. You have already seen this on Facebook Messenger Chats but now, WhatsApp is getting a similar function.

Even after group video call has started, you can still join. These joinable calls are said to actually reduce the burden of having to answer a call as it starts. Like in-person conversations, you can join in spontaneously so everything feels natural.

With the update, you can also drop off the call and then re-join afterwards. You don’t have to be part of the conversation all the time but it’s good to know you can always join in whenever. You can see who is part of the call and who has been invited. You can always press ‘Ignore’ if you’re still too busy.

The update that includes joinable calls is now available. Feel free to try the feature. Learn more from HERE.