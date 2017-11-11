Trust XEETECHCARE to come up with interesting gadget tests the mobile industry will be talking for a long time. After that Battery Drain Test featuring the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, here’s our gadget guy doing an Ultimate Battery Drain Test on not four but a total of eight (8) phones. Watch the video below and see for yourself how the battery of each flagship phone will last.

For this test, the phones are used for five hours of different activities and camera usage until death. One hour each is allowed for Music, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Gaming. Each device is set to maximum brightness, is connected to WiFi but no extra email (Gmail only), no Bluetooth, and no SIM.

After an hour of playing music, the LG V30 wins with 95% battery. Losing this round is the iPhone 8 Plus at 79%. Check out the numbers for the first round:

• LG V30 – 95%

• Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – 92%

• Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – 92%

• OnePlus 5 – 92%

• Huawei Mate 10 – 89%

• Nokia 8- 86%

• Apple iPhone X – 85%

• Apple iPhone 8 Plus – 79%

Still on top is the LG V30 after one hour long of Instagram usage with 81%. Losing again is the iPhone 8 Plus at 60%.

Watch until the end to see the ultimate winner.

At this point, we know what phone is the loser.

SOURCE: XEETECHCARE