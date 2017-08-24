The Galaxy Unpacked happened on August 23 and we soon got a quick hands-on review. We said it is mostly about the screen, the S-Pen, cameras, and connectivity with other devices. But then it really is just the Galaxy S8 or S8+ with a new dual camera system and a flatter and bigger screen. Some Note 7 features have been retained so you know it is ready for more serious note-taking, capturing memories, and media experience.

Most of you have probably watched the live stream by Samsung and for those who haven’t, the video is now up on YouTube. We just watched it again and we’re stunned as to how the Samsung executives presented the new phone.

The keynote started with Samsung’s President of Mobile Communications DJ Koh. He took center stage to thank the people who have stuck with the company for the past few years. There was a quick throwback to the time Samsung released the first Note Edge which was then followed by the Galaxy Note 2, Note 3, Note 4, Note 5, and then last year’s Note 7. Samsung was honest enough to admit its mistake with the Note 7 and despite the problems from last year, millions of Note lovers have remained loyal.

Koh reminded the audience how Samsung pioneered a new smartphone category that combines the power of a big screen and the power of the S Pen. It is more than just another smartphone. Koh said that the Note line has worked as a “canvas for creativities, an engine for ideas, and platform for productivity” of the people who made the Galaxy Note a real success.

Note users are in a way different from regular smartphone users. Most of them are power users, multitaskers, and achievers who like to create new ways to understand and experience the world. One evidence is the PEN UP community of Note users who share their art with the world.

The Note line is strengthened with the introduction of the Note 8 as a new way to communicate. It is more visual and more fun to use, thanks to a number of features starting with the large screen that still fits comfortably in the hand up to the new and finer S Pen that works as a writing tool to switch between tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 boasts of an efficient biometric authentication as offered by the iris scanner. It is just one actually because there is also the Knox, fingerprint, face, pattern, password, and PIN for mobile security. The Note 8 also offers wireless charging being the first to offer such. The IP68 rating lets anyone work and play, whenever and wherever.

The Unpacked event had Samsung executives alternating with the presentation. SVP of Product Strategy Justine Denison came to the stage to present the Infinity Display that he explained allows the “Doers” to do “Bigger things”. He mentioned the top of the line camera and S-Pen both of which were presented in detail by Suzanne de Silva, Samsung’s ‎Director of Product Strategy and Marketing.

The Galaxy Note 8’s camera includes a dual pixel sensor. The dual camera setup features a wide angle lens and another 2x telephoto lens. It adds a first dual OIS on both cameras for a more effective Dual Capture. The Live Focus feature lets the user adjust the blur of the object and the background in real time.

A Quick Launch feature is available so you can easily take photos at a notice. Other special features include the Pen Up coloring books, Live Message to animate texting, and the Screen Off Memo so you can write on the display even when the screen is off. If you need to translate or convert currency, you can do so easily with the Note 8.

John Wong, ‎Director of Product Marketing at Samsung, showed off the Bixby and Dex. Bixby is now available for English-speaking users in over 200 countries. It offers Quick Commands so you can customize commands. It continues to learn new capabilities and will be integrated with new apps in the coming months.

The Dex offers a PC-like experience so you can swiftly switch from the phone to a camera to a desktop. This way, you can easily finish your projects in the quickest way possible. Pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has started. The phone will be available on September 15.

Watch the video below. The main presentation starts at 32:00.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile