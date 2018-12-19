ZTE’s Nubia X is currently making waves in the mobile industry because of its unique design. The idea of a dual-screen phone isn’t exactly new but the Chinese OEM knows how to make an impression. More often than not, these Chinese brands introduce tech innovations ahead of the competition. As for ZTE, it has previously presented the Axon M which also had dual screens. The new Nubia phone wows the public with a secondary screen at the back. That’s extraordinary because there is no selfie camera.

Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything got to test the phone recently. We’ve shown you the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Durability Test and here now is a teardown analysis. Such treatment must be made because we want to know how the Nubia team was able to make things happen.

When we first learned about the Nubia X and its dual-screen design, we wondered how it would look inside.

The basic suction cups are used for this purpose. Of course, there’s the heat gun and razor to finish the job in opening the phone. The adhesive softens easily but teardown needs to be done slowly and carefully. You don’t want to damage the ribbons inside.

You may watch the full Nubia X teardown video below and see for yourself:

Is the Nubia X worth the price? You be the judge.