If you’re looking for a visually engaging real time strategy (RTS) game to sink your gaming teeth into, this new game from Kixeye might just be the one you’re looking for. With the thousands of RTS games on Android, it’s quite difficult to look for one that actually challenges and engages you, but we might have just found the game for you in War Commander: Rogue Assault.

If anyone were to have a pedigree in RTS games, certainly Louis Castle – co-creator of the famed Command & Conquer franchise – would be one of them. He has helped create this game after almost 3 years of being in development. The result is a visually rich RTS in War Commander: Rogue Assault. Check out the teaser video below.

All that time in development was spent doing research in markets and focus groups. “Getting the touchscreen to feel right, like a computer mouse feels right, is really hard to do,” Castle said. “The user interface was a lot more difficult than with a PC game. There were many times in the testing where we felt close to being able to ship it. But the data told us to work harder. The senior management of Kixeye had the genius and the guts to hold it until it was ready.”

One of the more innovative features of the game are the “instant buildings.” The game’s military units and structures are available immediately to players after they are selected, rather than having to wait a while for those units to be available and usable in the map. War Commander allows players to control individual units, like the gameplay on PC RTS games, but unlike other mobile RTS games. The game features a single player campaign with 100 missions, so get ready to bed in with the game.

War Commander is free to download and play, with the requisite in-app purchases so the company can earn. Castle says that the team behind War Commander is committed to adding new content to the game for at least the next two years.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store