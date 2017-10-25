Kids. They don’t just own you. Everything you own, it’s theirs. Parents know this. If you’re not yet a parent, you may still experience this truth just by being around kids, you will see. When it comes to gadgets for children, VTech is the top name that comes to mind. We don’t always feature products from the brand but we remember the InnoTab MAX, 3S and the 3 Plus.

Today, we’re sharing with you this kid-friendly smartphone called as the KidiBuzz. It’s made especially for the children, letting them send text messages, listen to music, watch videos, and play games over your home network. VTech describes this as a hand-held smart device for kids but you know it’s really a safer and worry-free smartphone for the children.

VTech tries to bring adult technology to this phone in a slightly rugged and more fun way. It works over WiFi so parents and kids can communicate and have fun together by sending photos, texts, drawing, and animated stickers. The contact list on the phone must be approved by the parent with the KidiConnect app.

Voice messages can also be sent with a simple push of the talk button. Kids can browse websites pre-approved by their parents. Of course, Android apps can also be downloaded but they should be approved as well. Want to listen to music? Go ahead. Watch videos too if you want.

If the kid is showing an interest in photography or videography, he can start out with the KidiBuzz. This device is really just a smartphone but sans cellular connection. It’s the perfect device to teach your kids about technology, proper way to communicate, and simply connect with them.

Vtech KidiBuzz is priced at $99.99 and is available at most retailers in the country. The device is ideal for kids ages between 4 to 9.

SOURCE: VTech