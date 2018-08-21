This is the first time we’re learning about the new Vivo phone. We’re a bit surprised that the company is quick in introducing a follow up to the Vivo X21 and X21 UD phones that were revealed only back in March but yes, believe it or not, it’s been six months already. We’re assuming Vivo is skipping X22 this year but we’re crossing our fingers it won’t be unlucky as other OEMs that decided to skip a model number. There is no big announcement yet but we just spotted the product page and some teasers.

The Vivo X23 is real. It’s the Vivo X21 successor and it appears to be ready for pre-order. We can gather a few details from the page including the specs, features, availability, and pricing. The official announcement may follow anytime soon but for now, allow us to share with you what we know.

The waterdrop notch is obvious on the Vivo X23. It’s something like the one we saw earlier on the Huawei Mate 20 renders which means the new Vivo phone will also remind you of the Essential Phone.

Vivo’s new X23 also boasts a dual rear camera setup in a vertical orientation, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio, 3D design gradient finish, 4th-gen in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 8GB of RAM, and probably some advanced 3D face recognition tech.

The rumored launch will be on August 23rd so let’s wait and see how this will be different from the Vivo X21. Looking at the images, we can see that it’s a slimmer version of the Vivo X21. The phone’s notch and chin are also noticeably smaller so the Vivo X23 is closer to becoming full bezel-less.

