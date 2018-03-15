Aside from the Vivo V9 that we think is arriving very soon, the Chinese OEM is believed to be working another device that will take advantage of the under-display fingerprint sensor. There’s the Vivo X20 Plus UD introduced in January and it will soon have a follow-up in the form of the Vivo X21 UD. There is no formal announcement yet but the phone is said to have been sighted on a benchmark site. Geekbench lists the phone running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, in-glass fingerprint reader, and of course, Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD will be followed by this Vivo X21 Plus UD. It may be too early for a follow-up but if you may remember, the first phone to have the in-display scanner is simply an improved variant of the Vivo X20 Plus that was launched September last year.

Vivo’s X21 UD phone isn’t expected to have the APEX features but we’re assuming the Snapdragon 660 processor will be powerful enough to support the technology. It still is in its concept stage but knowing Vivo’s wit and boldness in introducing new trends, there is a possibility the APEX idea will become a reality.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset makes it a mid-range smartphone but we’re assuming the phone will have a 6GB RAM variant aside from the basic 4GB RAM model.

VIA: Mysmartprice