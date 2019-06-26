Vivo is set to introduce new technologies that will help advance the mobile industry. The other day, we learned about the upcoming 120W Super FlashCharge can juice up 4000mAh battery in 13 minutes. The Chinese OEM has finally launched the latest 5G-ready innovations plus the said flash charge tech at the MWC Shanghai this week. Vivo has also unveiled a special AR Glass that can allow an improved augmented reality experience. These innovations will all help usher the consumers to the 5G era.

More OEMs and brands have started to venture into 5G. The technology is relatively new although we know major companies and carriers have been working on it for several years. It’s only this year that tests are being finalized. In the US, a number of networks have already launched their 5G mobile services. A few 5G phones are out in the market.

At the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Vivo is showing off what it can do and offer to the “Intelligent Connectivity” theme. Smart gadgets and apps will be smarter for the 5G era. That is a promise from Vivo as it plans on a new strategy for the 5G game.

The company’s 5G plans include 5G-enabled AR glasses, smart headphones, and smartwatches aside from the upcoming 5G phones. Vivo seems to be serious in this area as it’s also planning to adopt a “multi-device, multi-application, and multi-scenario approach in its development”.

Vivo’s Senior Vice President Spark Ni said, “Vivo’s mission has always been to develop innovative products to deliver the ultimate user experience, with smart devices and smart services as the core of our business. We hope through the introduction of new strategy and innovation we can truly make a big impact in improving people’s quality of life and the society as a whole.”

One of the first 5G products from Vivo will be introduced in the third quarter. It follows the Vivo NEX 5G but the new one will be the first commercial 5G phone from the brand. The 5G phone will also be joined by numerous 5G apps from 5G Screen Mirroring, 5G EasyShare, and 5G Cloud Game among others.

The 120W Vivo Super FlashCharge tech we featured the other day is official. It only takes five minutes to reach 50% and roughly 10 minutes (less than 13 mins) to reach a full 4000mAh battery. The tech is coming with a new charge pump, customizable Type-C data cable, and travel charger.

The Vivo AR Glass is to be used with a 5G phone. It offers support for a dual-screen display and 6DoF Technology. It offers AR experience with many AR games, mobile office, facial recognition, object recognition, and 3D high-definition video. The idea is the AR Glass acts as the display while the 5G phone becomes the console or controller.