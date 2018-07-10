Vivo NEX is actually the Vivo APEX people can buy. The APEX was first introduced back in February and the NEX is the realized form. From just a simple idea to an actual product, Vivo is going ahead of the other OEMs when it comes to a full bezel-less screen. From the notch design of the Vivo X21 and X21 UD, the screen on a new Vivo product gets an even larger screen real estate. It first seemed an impossibility but we’ve seen a number of almost bezel-less phones.

The VIVO NEX is made possible with the innovative design that includes a pop-up camera, allowing the phone to have a fuller display. The Chinese OEM launched the phone last month. We’ve got the details and saw the elevating camera. A teardown treatment revealed its secrets and now, we’ve got word the Android smartphone will be released in other markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Russia.

Vivo has implemented an Ultra FullView Display for a notch-free preview. This is “bezel-less” with the 91.24% screen-to-body ratio. The Elevating Front Camera is the star because it allows the fuller display. We have a feeling other companies will follow and also launch such cameras that are hidden.

Vivo NEX will be ready soon to the international fans. Vivo’s Senior Vice President Alex Feng proudly said: “Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, we have dedicated ourselves to providing consumers with innovative and stylish products that meet their lifestyle needs. With NEX, we are confident that we can inspire and empower more consumers globally with NEX to reimagine the future mobile experience.”

The truly bezel-less description is only made possible by the unique camera. The premium flagship smartphone will be available in other countries and regions soon. It also features Screen SoundCasting Technology plus Vivo’s every own 3rd-gen in-display fingerprint scanning technology found initially in the Vivo X20 Plus UD and the Vivo X21 UD.

Vivo continues to deliver innovative features and technology with every new model. The brand isn’t on top of the game yet but it’s certainly one of the names we trust in the mobile market. It’s been making an impression by implementing new tech like the Hi-Fi audio chip and in-display fingerprint scanning technology ahead of the competition.

Vivo refuses to agree the mobile game has reached its peak because technology is constantly advancing. The very small screen-to-body ratio is possible, thanks to the flexible OLED platform that allows microchips to be mounted onto a flexible circuit board as we explained to you before.

The Chinese OEM seems to be proving slowly but surely that it is ready to take on mobile challenges. It will be relevant in the business if it continues working on research and development. In the coming years, we can see it becoming one of the biggest movers in the mobile industry.

To review the specs and features of the Vivo NEX, the smartphone sports a huge 6.59-inch OLED screen, 2316 x 1080 FHD+ pixel resolution, 3rd-gen fingerprint scanning tech, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard memory, and a 4000mAh battery. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo topped by Funtouch OS.

