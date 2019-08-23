Vivo has always been busy working on a new smartphone or working with another company to come up with new technology. We’re anticipating the Vivo NEX 3 2019 with curved edges and a waterfall display plus more than 100% screen-to-body ratio. We remember the Vivo iQOO Neo launching as a new gaming phone and now these two iQOO devices: the iQOO Pro & iQOO Pro 5G Edition. These iQOO devices already boast the latest Snapdragon 855+ by Qualcomm. They’re actually the same except for the addition of 5G connectivity.

The Vivo iQOO Pro is mainly an improved version of the Vivo iQOO. The Pro variant now boasts a large 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with 83.9% screen-to-body ratio, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 ratio, 8GB RAM or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard UFS 3.0 storage, and a 4500 mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie topped by Funtouch 9.1.

There’s a triple rear camera system that’s composed of a 48MP wide shooter with f/1.8 and PDAF, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 12MP f/2.0 shooter. There’s no microSD card slot so don’t expect further memory expansion. When it comes to the battery, the phone already offers 44W fast charging support.

Note that the Vivo iQOO Pro will only have 4G LTE support. The Vivo iQOO Pro 5G will obviously have the extra 5G connectivity. The iQOO Pro 4G will be available in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 128GB memory. Prices are set at 3,198 yuan ($451) and 3,498 yuan ($494).

Meanwhile, the Vivo iQOO Pro 5G with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is 3,998 CNY ($565). The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is at 4,098 CNY ($578). The phone will be released next month of September in other markets. It will be available in China beginning August 30. Pre-order for the 5G phone has started. Shipping will start on September 2. Color options are as follows: LeMans Blue, Phantom Blue, and Racing Black.