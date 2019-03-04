The name iQOO was first heard of a couple of weeks back when we featured some leaked foldable phone images. It’s from Vivo’s new sub-brand that soon showed up on TENAA with triple rear shooters and a Qualcomm 855 processor. The phone has finally reached Vivo’s official website under the iQOO folder last March 1, ready with a new smartphone in Shenzhen, China. The iQOO mobile phone boasts some of the more premium specs in the industry today like a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, waterdrop notch, 91.7% screen ratio, and on-screen fingerprint sensor.

The iQ00 smartphone features a well-designed rear cover. You can see the dark night light in different angles, showing some electric light patterns. There is a colorful LED light strip at the back that illuminates for a more stunning visual.

Vivo will release the iQOO mobile phone with an affordable price tag. It will come complete with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 44W super fast charge tech, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage for only 3598 yuan which is $537 in the US. The device will be out by March 6.

The “super liquid cooling” feature is important as it takes advantage of “liquid high-temperature evaporation and heat absorption”. Other special features include Multi-Turbo. The latter adds AI Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo, and Center Turbo.

All these new features improve the performance and speed up the device. Apps are faster by 30% with AI Turbo and frame rate is 73% better with Center Turbo. Net Turbo enhances the WiFi signal and the Game Turbo improves key performance experience. System resources are enhanced with real-time output matching.

SOURCE: VIVO