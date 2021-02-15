Vivo has been working on new phones. The company is set to continue working on more user-centric innovations. It recently rolled out the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro and quickly made a follow-up with the Vivo X60 Pro+. Vivo also started working with Zeiss to advance mobile imaging technology. In the past months, Vivo also introduced the new OriginOS to replace Funtouch OS. We’re only waiting for that foldable smartphone especially since last December when we learned Vivo, like other major OEMs, have started working on foldable phones.

A new set of patented images have surfaced online, giving us an idea how Vivo is designing its first foldable phone. Nothing is certain and official yet but we see a bottom-folding screen here which could probably work as a secondary display. It could work as a viewfinder for taking selfies with the help of the rear cameras.

Vivo has filed several patents for the new foldable phone design. It boasts a flexible display that can fold from the bottom which can then be used as a secondary display. The information and images we have here were from the Chinese patent site CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration).

Looking at the images, the device will not fold in half. It’s a unique design that offers a small foldable portion. It bends backwards. The small portion then turns to a screen. When opened or unfolded, the display obviously becomes bigger.

The images here shows a quad-camera system placed in a square camera module on the rear. No selfie camera is included. We’re assuming the rear camera system will double as the selfie shooter with the smaller display working as a viewfinder. On the top edge of the device is the USB Type-C port.

There is no word on availability, pricing, and specs yet. We’re not even sure if this patented foldable phone will make it to production. Let’s wait and see for the first Vivo foldable phone.