Vivo has just released yet another budget-friendly smartphone. The Chinese OEM brings some of the best and most affordable phones in the market today and this new model makes the brand more attractive to the mobile consumers. This phone definitely makes an impression with the 24MP selfie camera and the vast 18:9 FullView display that may remind you of the LG G6 or the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Vivo V7+ comes equipped with a 5.99-inch IPS screen with 720 X 1440 display resolution. The 18:9 aspect ration makes the bezels almost non-existent. Such displays are fast becoming a trend so we’re not surprised this budget phone has very small bezels. The device is powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM, and Adreno 506 GPU. There’s a 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 3220mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, the smartphone has a 16MP rear camera with ultra HD mode and a 24MP front-facing camera with flash called as the Moonlight Glow. There is no dual rear camera system but the 16MP main shooter is good enough to capture four photos and them combined them to make a 64MP image. Meanwhile, the selfie cam is made better with the Portrait Mode and Face Beauty 7.0.

You can avail of the Vivo V7+ straight from Amazon India as an exlusive offer. Price tag reads 21,990 INR which is about $344.

SOURCE: Vivo