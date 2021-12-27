The Vivo V21 series is due for a follow-up. We have been expecting a V22 but it could be the Vivo 23 instead. The Chinese OEM is set to introduce a new phone series just before 2021 ends. The name seems final as per a recent leaked video. There will be two variants: the Vivo V23 and the Vivo 23 Pro. The vanilla Vivo 23 is said to be announced in India this month. The Vivo V23 Pro is rumored to launch this coming January 4, 2022. Nothing is official yet but we can expect the new Vivo phone series will be available in India.

The Vivo V23 series will be special. It is said to arrive with a 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie Camera—a first in India. This means the single selfie shooter idea can now be ruled out.

The details are scarce but new phones are coming. The Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were recently announced with powerful cameras. Looking at the images of the Vivo S12 series and the Vivo V23 series, they actually look the same. The camera module and the color appear to be similar.

It’s possible the Vivo S23 is a rehashed version of the Vivo S12. The design may be the same but with some tweaks on the specs and features. For one, the Vivo S12 series was mentioned to have a 108MP main camera while the Vivo S23 would only come with 64MP.

The video teaser shows the phone will come with 5G connectivity. It will also feature an ultra slim 3D curved display. The color option in the video is Sunshine Gold which is also the same as the Vivo S12.