Vivo has more in store for the mobile market. After introducing the iQoo Neo 5S and the iQoo Neo 5 SE in China, the new Vivo S12 series is announced. The two phones come with impressive specs and features starting with the selfie shooters plus dual LED flashes that can be set up to any color. Both phones come with not just one selfie but two front-facing cameras. They are powered by Dimensity processors. The two obviously differ in size.

The Vivo S12 Pro runs on Dimensity 1200. It comes equipped with a large 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The selfie camera system consists of a 50MP lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide camera.

The rear camera system boasts three sensors: 108MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensing. It has a 4300mAh battery with up to 44w charging speed. Color options are Black, Blue, and Gold. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is CNY3,399 ($534). The 12/256GB variant is CNY 3,699 ($580).

Vivo S12

Just like the Pro model, the Vivo S12 comes with powerful cameras. The dual selfie camera system includes a 44MP f/2.0 wide lens + 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide cam. There’s also a 108MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 2MP f/2.4 portrait camera.

There is a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1080p resolution. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 1100 SoC with 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It runs on OriginOS Ocean. Other specs include a 4200mAh battery with up to 44W wired charging.

Colors are the same: Gold, Blue, and Black. The 8/256GB model is CNY2,799 ($440) while the 12/256GB is CNY2,999 ($470).