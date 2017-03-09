Mechs and shooting at enemies always go together, and they do so again in this retro shooter game called Virexian. You will play as a heavily armed mech and face wave upon wave of relentless machine enemies in randomly-generated maps. You think you have time for a new shooter?

In Virexian, each random map allows your mech to roam around carrying multiple weapons to rain destruction on your robotic enemies. The weapons vary from flamethrowers to railguns, with spreadshot attributes and dual miniguns, and these are what keep you from getting overwhelmed by your enemies.

The catch is, you must manage your limited energy and effectively use your arsenal to survive. There are good movement abilities such as an evasive dash that will give you options when you’re surrounded. You can pick up new weapons mid fight, and you must adjust your playing style according to the weapons you have.

Sounds addictive, so you better give this game some attention. The game is free to download, but the full game is unlocked via an in-app purchase that will cost you USD$1.99.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store