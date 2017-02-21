One of the best reasons for rooting your device is that you’ll be able to install Viper4Android. Ever since rooting became a thing and smartphones became the logical source for your portable music, Viper4Android was one of the simplest ways to improve your phone’s audio output, and it’s ridiculously effective. Now with this latest update, Viper4Android gains support for Nougat.

Because of the huge number of features that Google put out with Android Nougat, you might not even be considering rooting your device. But Nougat will soon spread to the lower tiers of the market where devices won’t have DAC chips and great audio output. For those devices, you will probably still need Viper4Android.

The update to version 2.5.0.5 now has full support for Android 7.0 – now with just a simple APK installer where it used to require flashing the app as a ZIP file. Along with Nougat support, the update also brings a new UI (jury’s still out on that one), and a stereo convolver with quad channel support so you can reproduce faithfully those “sound field” effects on small speakers or headphones.

Check out the official XDA thread for the download links (source link below), and consider supporting the developers if you’ve been using and enjoying Viper4Android for a while now.

SOURCE: XDA