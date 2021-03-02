The Vertu Ayxta Fold 5G is finally here. There is really no big launch event but we know it’s ready and available. JD.com now lists the foldable phone with a very familiar design. The Vertu Ayxta Fold 5G is basically the Royole FlexPai 2 foldable and it’s ready now to make a bigger impression. The phone is actually a rebranded FlexPai 2 from the Chinese OEM. It seems to be ready to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Huawei Mate X2.

The source has shared the specs and features of the Vertu 5G folding phone. There will be 5G connectivity plus a dual card system. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, quad rear camera system (64MP main), and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Vertu Fold 5G Specs

The main display is 7.8-inches with Full HD FHD+ resolution. It comes with facial recognition, on-screen fingerprint sensor, fast charging, wireless charging, NFC, and a high refresh rate.

Color options of the Vertu Foldable Phoneeare as follows: Jade Black, Meteorite Gray, Raspberry Red, Dawning Orange, Peacock Blue, and Gentleman Blue. Other features of the VERTU Ayxta Fold 5G include a Nano SIM slot, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to a bigger 256GB onboard storage. The 4450 battery can offer 18W charging support.

The standard connectivity options are also ready: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.1. There’s also the new waterOS 2.0 but is only based on Android 10, not Android 11.