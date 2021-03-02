Vertu Ayxta Fold 5G Press Release

The Vertu Ayxta Fold 5G is finally here. There is really no big launch event but we know it’s ready and available. JD.com now lists the foldable phone with a very familiar design. The Vertu Ayxta Fold 5G is basically the Royole FlexPai 2 foldable and it’s ready now to make a bigger impression. The phone is actually a rebranded FlexPai 2 from the Chinese OEM. It seems to be ready to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Huawei Mate X2.

The source has shared the specs and features of the Vertu 5G folding phone. There will be 5G connectivity plus a dual card system. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, quad rear camera system (64MP main), and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Vertu Fold 5G Specs

The main display is 7.8-inches with Full HD FHD+ resolution. It comes with facial recognition, on-screen fingerprint sensor, fast charging, wireless charging, NFC, and a high refresh rate.

Vertu Ayxta Fold 5G Price

Color options of the Vertu Foldable Phoneeare as follows: Jade Black, Meteorite Gray, Raspberry Red, Dawning Orange, Peacock Blue, and Gentleman Blue. Other features of the VERTU Ayxta Fold 5G include a Nano SIM slot, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to a bigger 256GB onboard storage. The 4450 battery can offer 18W charging support.

The standard connectivity options are also ready: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.1. There’s also the new waterOS 2.0 but is only based on Android 10, not Android 11.