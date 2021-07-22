Verizon is slowly getting into the smart home industry. It’s already a big name in the mobile arena but it hasn’t really penetrated into the smart device game. Not that it needs to prove anything further but Verizon has introduced the Smart Display. The special smart device is powered by Alexa. It connects via WiFi or LTE. Verizon has teamed up with Amazon to come up with a smart home device that features the Amazon Custom Assistant. It’s made for the advantage of Verizon Fios customers as they can ask about their account details and avail of service support just by using the Smart Display.

The Verizon Smart Display with 4G LTE Edge was first shown off last month. What’s interesting about this is that it allows you to connect and use Verizon’s cellular network while most smart devices only rely on WiFi.

With the Verizon Smart Display’s customized assistant, you can say “Hi Verizon” instead of “Alexa”. You can ask “Verizon” about your recent bills, outages, and other Fios account related questions. As described, the “Verizon Smart Display will help deliver the best home broadband experience for our Fios, LTE Home and 5G Home customers. It will help them easily set up their service within their home, troubleshoot any issues with their home network and serve as a service platform so they can add or remove services from Verizon on their bill or plan.”

Of course, you can always talk to “Alexa”. You are free to enjoy everything that Alexa can do like control music, stream video, call contacts, and integrate with other smart home devices. The smart display also features a selfie camera for video calls. It can be covered with the physical shutter available.

The Verizon Smart Display comes with an 8-inch screen with 1280 x 800 resolution, 4GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is no word on pricing yet. Verizon has yet to test out the device with a select group of Fios customers so let’s wait and see.