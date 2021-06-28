It looks like the smart display market will be getting a new player. Some FCC filings have been spotted for a Verizon Smart Display that carries with it one unique feature that will make it stand out in the market. Since the brand is a carrier, the device will reportedly have 4G LTE Edge connectivity so it can function even without WiFi. The filing also reveals several specifications of the smart display and it will apparently be based on Amazon’s Alexa.

Portal spotted the Verizon Smart Display with its FCC filing and it seems the documents showed a full list of specifications as well as a diagram of what the device will look like. Even the buttons and components are specified so basically, we know most of the details if it does get released in the market. The smart display will be based on Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant but you will also be able to wake up the device by saying “Hi Verizon”.

The smart display will have an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution, with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The diagram shows that it will have dual microphones and a front-facing camera. It of course has a speaker and it is built into the stand behind the display. This is also the place where the power port and the USB-C port are located. You can also see volume buttons plus a mute button and a slider to hide the camera’s shutter at the top of the smart display.

It has support for Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz and 5Ghz 802.11ac WiFi, and of course the all-important 4G LTE. This means it can be used even without WiFi so it can be more versatile than the other smart displays currently in the market. The diagram and photos show that it looks like any other similar devices in the market but this may not be the actual look of course except for the parts that were indicated. No details about colors or other design-specific information were in the filing.

There’s no indication when it will be announced and Verizon has not commented on the story. Usually though an FCC filing means it’s ready so we’ll probably hear about it soon, if it will actually be introduced to the market.