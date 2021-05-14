It seems Verizon and Samsung’s partnership is good as the two regularly roll out software updates. More often than not, Samsung mobile devices purchased from Verizon or use the network are always up-to-date. The latest to receive a software update is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. If you have the Android tablet, you can now update it to the latest version that brings a number of bug fixes, enhancements, and security patches. Make sure you are connected to Verizon Wireless or a reliable WiFi network. Your battery must also be fully charged to avoid any interruption.

Verizon delivers the System Update 11. It was officially released on May 12. Specifically, it is know as software version RP1A.200720.012.T867VVRU4CUD3. It comes with April 2021 Android Security Patch Level.

A couple of months ago, we said the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was ready to receive One UI 3.1 update. This one is ready from Verizon and includes new features on the Control Panel, Categorized Notifications, and Bubbles. As always, it offers enhancements on customization and privacy.

Android 11 brings Bubbles. This feature lets you pin messages on an area so they can appear on top of other screens and apps. One UI 3.1 introduces better user interaction for Settings, Notification, Toolbars, and Quick Panel among others.

The Control Panel adds Device and Media controls. They are mainly quick access to connected devices. The notification panel can now be an area where you can also control media playback. Improved Privacy Controls now include One-time permissions and Permissions auto‑reset.