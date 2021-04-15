The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t exactly an old phone. The series gets updated regularly. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite received Android 11 One UI 3.0 update last January. A new update is ready but this time specific from Verizon. If you plan on getting it, make sure you are connected to a reliable network or something as strong as the Verizon Wireless network connection. Battery should also be full as much as possible. Specifically, the update from Verizon is System Update 20.

The update was officially released yesterday, April 14. It delivers the April 2021 Android Security Patch Level under software version RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD.

Another important change is the addition of new camera features starting with the Pro Mode Ultra Wide. This allows the ultra wide lens to be used in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.

Portrait Mono/Backdrop Effects now lets you change the background for portrait shots. Use the available High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects. Auto Night Mode can finally detect low light conditions. This then switches the Night mode for best quality.

OTAs should be rolling but as usual, you can check manually. Go to Menu> Settings> About phone> Software updates> Check for Updates. You can also do the System Update while Roaming.

Note that this software update is for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from Verizon. It’s different from the Android 11 One UI 3.0 update that rolled out in December.