The last update we remember being released for the HTC One M9 was the Android Nougat provided by AT&T. That was back in May and it’s due for another update especially since the Android Oreo is ready. The latest update is delivered by Verizon but unfortunately, it’s not yet Android 8.0. It’s simply another software update for the smartphone that brings the newest security patches, fixes for common issues, and some device performance optimizations.

If you wish to get the latest update from Verizon, make sure you are connected to a strong WiFi or wireless network connection and that your phone battery is fully charged. This particulate software version is 4.49.605.11 with 2017-08-01 Android Security Patch Level.

With this Android 7.0 Nougat update, your HTC One M9 will now have battery-smart features, multitasking functions such a multi-window view and split screen, as well as, Data saver. Replying to important messages from family, friends, or colleagues can be faster and easier as you can now reply from notifications directly. If you use Messenger, Facebook Messenger, or Hangouts, you can reply from a notification without having to launch a specific messaging app.

The software update should roll out anytime soon to your HTC One M9 but you can always check the Software Upgrade Assistant tool for more information or troubleshooting if need some.

SOURCE: HTC