Following T-Mobile’s offer to switch to the carrier, Verizon is now promising free 5G smartphones to the market. This is to encourage people to switch to the network and take advantage of its unlimited cellular plans. If you are currently a Verizon subscriber, you can still take advantage of the offer and get a new 5G phone. Trade-ins are possible especially if you’ve been meaning to change phones. According to Verizon, broken devices may still be eligible for trade-in. Just approach the company and see what unit you can get.

Broken units may still be accepted but the value will depend on the damage. The price or discount will depend on the condition. One example would be a working Samsung Galaxy S8. It may still be worth $700 against a new 5G device. An older Galaxy S7 may only be worth $350.

The max trade-in amount could be $800 for a more premium Android phone. An iPhone may go for up to $700. The trade-in value will only be used in a span of 24 months. We’re assuming the discount will be applied on the monthly fees or device payments.

If you’re planning to switch to Verizon, you may get a $300 gift card if you’re still under contract but want to leave you current carrier. The gift card will be received two months after application. New subscribers will also receive it as a bill credit but only after two to three bills according to Verizon.

If you’re a Verizon Business subscriber, you can receive access to BlueJeans and One Talk. Take advantage of what Verizon is currently offering before it’s too late. You can even enjoy the free Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade for six months or one whole year. It may even include Apple Music and Disney+ bundle.