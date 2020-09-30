Over a month ago, we shared with you the good news that Verizon would release the LG Velvet 5G UW variant soon. This time, we are learning the Big Red will be the first to offer the innovative LG Wing in the United States. The dual-screen swivel phone from the other South Korean tech giant. Pre-order will start this coming October 1, Thursday. Verizon is usually the first to release smartphones with interesting features or mainly those that have advanced technologies.

The LG Wing is the first 5G swivel phone in the world. We don’t think any OEM will follow after LG but we like that the company is making an effort to introduce something new. You can pre-order for one beginning on the first day of October if you are interested.

Verizon is offering this dual-screen phone with a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display. It has a secondary 3.9-inch OLED display that can be used to show other apps for multi-tasking. The bigger screen pivots 90 degrees to reveal the other screen that can be used for work, gaming, or entertainment as we have seen in several demo videos.

For work, you can play music or watch a video while you answer emails and messages. You can also browse the web while doing other tasks. Playing games can also be a delight as you can race on one screen and then view a map on the other.

When it comes to mobile photography or recording videos, you can capture moments with the main display and then hold the device with the other part. LG has added a built-in Gimbal Motion feature so you can record professional-level videos with more steady shots or dramatic pans. The triple rear camera setup does a great job as made possible by the 12MP Ultra-Wide Gimbal Motion camera, 64MP lens, and a 13MP Ultra-Wide lens. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels and is hidden as a pop-up camera.

The LG Wing boasts a 4000mAh battery that lasts all day. It offers wireless charging for more speed and convenience. The LG Wing will be available in the market starting October 15. It supports 5G Ultra Wideband for ultra-fast Internet connectivity.

The $999 LG Wing can also be availed under a Verizon Device Payment for only $41.66/month. You can take advantage of up to $500 if you’re an existing Verizon customer with an eligible trade-in phone on select Unlimited Plans. A $250 Verizon eGift Card (max) can be had if you buy an LG Wing and port-in a number to Verizon. You can also receive up to $750 when you add a line on select Unlimited Plans and trade-in a device to buy an LG Wing.

