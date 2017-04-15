Verily is the life sciences division of Alphabet, which as you all know is Google’s mother company. They have a new gadget up their sleeve – the Verily Study Watch – although they are quick to say that this is not like other smartwatches in the market today. The Verily Study Watch is designed for much more powerful health data gathering.

Wearables and smartwatches in the market today gather some sort of health information – it’s par for the course. But the Verily Study Watch is not like any other smartwatch in that it collects “rich and complex datasets across clinical and observational studies.” This means that the watch has to be more capable in ways that are not available in current smartwatch technology.

Without going into detail, Verily says that the Study Watch is “tailored specifically for high quality signals and seamless usage.” It has an array of sensors including electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, electrodermal activity, and inertial movements. It has a battery that will allow the watch to be online for up to one week. Lastly, it has a powerful processor and large internal storage – to be able to chomp and store weeks’ worth of raw data.

The Verily Study Watch will have a low-power, always on display to give the time, and will run on firmware that is “designed to be robust for future extensions.” No pricing and launch date has been mentioned, so we will need to wait for more details about this new health gadget.

SOURCE: Verily