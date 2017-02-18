For fans of the popular Vampire: The Masquerade game, here’s something that you might want to sink your teeth into (pun obviously intended). Asmodee Games has just released “Vampire: Prelude” out on Android, and it’s a prequel to the original game, but rendered in an interesting interactive gameplay.

Vampire: Prelude is an interactive game told mainly through text messaging. Now how often do you get to see a game done in that form? It’s decidedly interesting, even if you’re not interested in vampires and such. But fans of the original Vampire: The Masquerade game should get this because it’s a great bit of gaming, all told.

The storyline is this, that you have recently found yourself now among the undead. So it is now entirely up to you whether you choose to stay with your mortal life, or move on to vampiric immortality and leave the world behind. Of course, the catch is, how long can you control your hunger for blood?

The game is good enough that you have to pay a premium price for it, at USD$4.99. Grab it at the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store