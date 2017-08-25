If you happened to watch Samsung’s Unpacked event, you may have probably noticed John Wong showing off the DeX. He demoed how to switch from phone mode to computer mode quickly and even showed a game being played on the smartphone and then moved to a bigger screen. The game is called ‘Vainglory’ created by the Super Evil Megacorp.

The game developer has just announced that it’s adding Samsung DeX support in the next update. This allows Vainglory to be played with a keyboard or mouse on a monitor for a complete gaming experience. At the moment, only three devices can support Vainglory on DeX–Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the newly unveiled Galaxy Note 8.

What makes Vainglory run smoothly is the proprietary E.V.I.L. game engine by the Super Evil Megacorp. It provides a console-grade level performance, especially when switched to Samsung DeX. The mouse and keyboard support makes for an ultimate experience as if you’re playing on a PC.

The Super Evil Megacorp (yes, that’s a real company name) will be giving a demo of the game on DeX at the upcoming gamescom tomorrow, August 26, in Cologne, Germany. Some Samsung retail stores in Europe will also offer a demo of Vainglory soon.

Download Vainglory from the Google Play Store