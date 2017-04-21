Yesterday, we just showed you a slew of phone cases by Urban Armor Gear made especially for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Four series were introduced and all of them promise ultimate protection for the device. This time, the brand has more rugged cases for the new Huawei P10 and Huawei Mate 9 phones. The top Chinese OEM’s latest premium flagship phones deserve some TLC like any other gadgets you have.

The Urban Armor Gear accessories are known ready for heavy-duty use but they are still lightweight having passed strict military standards. The latest protective cases have been MIL-SPEC drop-tested so you can have the peace of mind that your smartphone is safe and secure. The UAG cases are able to protect your Huawei P10, P10 Plus, Mate 9, and the Mate 9 Pro.

UAG is offering the phone cases under the popular Plasma Series similar to the Plasma case for the Galaxy S8/S8+ and the LG G6. The product boasts of a very durable rubberized edge with an impact-resistant soft core. There’s no added bulk because of the feather-light composite construction but you’ll feel the phone is well-protected. The case offers easy access openings for the ports, touchscreen display, and the fingerprint sensor.

The UAG Plasma Series case for the Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro is available for $39.95 in Ice variant while the P10/P10 Plus also cost the same but ready in Ash or Ice.

SOURCE: Urban Armor Gear