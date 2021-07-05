We’re still probably a month away from the rumored Samsung Unpacked event in August but we’re already hearing a lot of rumors and leaked details about the devices that will be launched. Now we’re getting information about the price range of the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2 after catching a few details here and there about them. We don’t have official word yet on the launch in August but they’re expected to be unveiled alongside the new foldable smartphones.

MySmartPrice shares some of the leaked details about these upcoming devices, including the price and color options. The standard Galaxy Watch 4 will come in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The former will be priced around EUR 350-370 (roughly around $415-440) while the latter will be around EUR 380-400 ($450-470). It will also supposedly be available in black, silver, green, and gold colors. There might also be a Galaxy Watch 4 Active but the price range wasn’t mentioned.

What is almost confirmed is that there will be a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic which we talked about last week. The 42mm sized one will reportedly be priced at around EUR 470-500 ($560-600) while the 46mm variant will be between EUR 500-530 (roughly $600-630). The other rumored 44mm variant does not have price estimates yet. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will reportedly come in three classic colors: white, gray, and black.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds2 is expected to be priced at around EUR 180-200 ($215-240) although previously it was said to be launching at a more affordable price range of $149-169). It will be launching in four colors: black, white, violet, and green. Other reports say it will have a uniform glossy texture and each bud will have two microphones to give you better noise reduction. Unfortunately, it will not have ANC which a lot of users already expect.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (and maybe the Active one too) is expected to be launched at the Unpacked event. But the Galaxy Buds2 may or may not be launched at the same time. If not, it will probably be later this year.