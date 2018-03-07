HTC dragged themselves back into relevance in the past two years – no mean feat considering the competition the Taiwan-based company has in the flagship phone market. Samsung, Apple, LG, and all the upstart Chinese brands have all gotten better at what they do, so putting out two great phones in the past two years was something short of a miracle for HTC. Now they’re planning to release the HTC U12, the next generation flagship phone, and we could see HTC do something new with this one.

According to a “trusted source” of the people over at HTC Source, the HTC U12 will most likely sport some design cues similar to the HTC U11 Plus – a curved glass back and a metal frame, with a fingerprint scanner on the back. What will be new is a rumored matte white finish that would be interesting to see in HTC’s Liquid Surface design language.

Most phones these days have darker colors (black, gray), some manufacturers have been experimenting with sharper colors like red. HTC went with a very bright blue for the HTC U11, and it seems that a lot of people liked that decision. But having a matte white finish, with the metal frame sandwiched in glass is fairly rare in Android – only the iPhone has been able to carry a white finish successfully in the flagship market.

The HTC U12 may also have a dual camera setup on the back, moving away from the single lens camera of the HTC U11. From the rumors that we have been getting, it does sound like the HTC U12 will be proper competition for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

SOURCE: HTC Source