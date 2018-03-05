The HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine was shown off recently at a tech event. There’s also the HTC Desire 12 specs detailed as a mid-ranger with 18:9 display followed by the bigger variant, the HTC Desire 12 Plus. We’ve got another round of leak and this time, we have more information about the component of what could be the Taiwanese tech giant’s 2018 flagship offering–the first since HTC employees joined Google’s hardware group. This one already runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Sense 10 so you know it’s powered by the latest system.

As we already know, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5.99-inch QHD+ screen, up to 6GB RAM, max of 256GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 12MP plus 16MP rear cameras, 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3420mah battery. The device is said to be IP68-certified so it can withstand water and the test of time. It features HTC Face Unlock, Edge Sense 2.0, Full treble support and A/B (seamless) updates, and Single or Dual SIM support.

The list here shows a 3000mAh battery which is bigger than the 2965mAh battery on the HTC Desire 12 Plus. But just like the Desire 12 Plus, the HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine will have a longer battery which may run for days on talk time, music playback, and standby time. This one may be released sometime in April.

VIA: LlabTooFeR (1),(2)