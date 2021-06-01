At the start of this year, Samsung announced its next-generation Exynos SoC powered by AMD graphics. However, the time of its release or the details were not shared by the South Korean giant. Now at the Computex 2021 keynote event, AMD has revealed their GPU based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture will be powering the Samsung Exynos processor. Yes, this is the same architecture used on AMD’s Radeon 6000 series graphics cards, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

In the keynote, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said they are happy to bring the “custom graphics IP (Intellectual Property) to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC.” The GPU boasts advanced features including ray tracing and variable rate shading.

This promises high fidelity graphics and considerable improvement in power efficiency, which have been a shortcoming of earlier Exynos processors. There has been a world of difference in the performance of Samsung flagship phones powered by Snapdragon and Exynos.

The new GPU architecture is destined to beef up the GPU throttling without compromising power efficiency. Even to the extent that it will rival the Apple M1 chipset as well as the Snapdragon 8cx Gen2.

The first processor to be powered by the AMD GPU in all likelihood will be the Exynos 2200 that’s been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. It would be safe to assume, the 2022 flagship Galaxy S series will be powered by the AMD GPU, and even some laptops powered by the GPU could debut this year.

Samsung is expected to throw more light on the topic in the coming weeks. It is already sounding exciting for Samsung flagships powered by the Exynos processor, which traditionally have been short on graphics performance and power management in the past.