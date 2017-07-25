Unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 are now available. The Galaxy J3 and J7 were launched together with the Galaxy J5 last June but it’s only now the unlocked models will be ready for purchase. This means you can use any SIM card from any network supported wherever the phones are also available. We have no idea when the unlocked Galaxy J5 will roll out but we know it is coming soon.

Between the two, the Samsung Galaxy J7 is the more expensive model. The phone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch TFT HD display screen, 2GB RAM, 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 16GB built-in storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 3300 mAh battery, and LTE Cat6 connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy J3 is smaller with a 5-inch TFT screen, 720p HD resolution, 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, 5MP front-facing cam, 2MP rear cam, 16GB onboard storage, 1.5GB RAM, and 2600mAh battery. Both phones feature Dual SIM support and micro SD card slot for storage expansion up to a maximum of 256GB. Both phones also run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J3 will be available starting July 28 online and in stores in the United States.

SOURCE: Samsung